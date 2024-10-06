Ricky Ponting Hails Jacques Kallis as Cricket's Most Underrated Genius
Prominent cricket figure and former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, has lauded South Africa's Jacques Kallis, declaring him the "most talented player" he has witnessed. Ponting's praise came during a Saturday discussion on Sky Sports Cricket, where he emphasized Kallis' all-around skills as a cricketer.
Pointing to Kallis' impressive statistics, Ponting highlighted his 45 Test centuries, close to 300 wickets, and exceptional fielding capability as reasons for his admiration. He described Kallis not just as a talented batsman, but as a remarkable overall cricketer who doesn't receive due credit for his prowess.
Ponting remarked that while Kallis is highly rated, the general public rarely includes him in discussions of cricket's all-time greats. Nonetheless, Kallis' career statistics underline his standing, with over 25,000 runs and 577 wickets across formats, placing him among the legends of the sport.
