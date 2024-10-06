India Women's Cricket Team Shines Despite Injuries

The India women's cricket team demonstrated resilience in their recent match, despite facing adversity with captain Harmanpreet Kaur retiring hurt during her innings. The team managed to score a total of 108 runs across 18.5 overs.

Key performances came from players like Shafali Verma, who scored 32, and Jemimah Rodrigues, with 23 runs. However, they were unable to capitalize fully due to tight bowling from Fatima Sana, who took two wickets for 23 runs.

While other bowlers like Sadia Iqbal and Omaima Sohail also chipped in with key wickets, India's batting lineup showed determination, with Deepti Sharma remaining not out, contributing an unbeaten seven runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)