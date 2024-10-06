Left Menu

India Women's Cricket Team Shines Despite Injuries

India's women's cricket team faced a challenging match with key players like Harmanpreet Kaur retiring hurt. Despite setbacks, they held strong with a total score of 108 runs. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were key contributors, while Fatima Sana's bowling posed a threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:03 IST
India Women's Cricket Team Shines Despite Injuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The India women's cricket team demonstrated resilience in their recent match, despite facing adversity with captain Harmanpreet Kaur retiring hurt during her innings. The team managed to score a total of 108 runs across 18.5 overs.

Key performances came from players like Shafali Verma, who scored 32, and Jemimah Rodrigues, with 23 runs. However, they were unable to capitalize fully due to tight bowling from Fatima Sana, who took two wickets for 23 runs.

While other bowlers like Sadia Iqbal and Omaima Sohail also chipped in with key wickets, India's batting lineup showed determination, with Deepti Sharma remaining not out, contributing an unbeaten seven runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024