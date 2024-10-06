Manchester United's Struggle: Pressure Mounts on Ten Hag
Manchester United extended their winless streak to five matches following a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, putting manager Erik ten Hag under scrutiny. With the team currently 14th in the Premier League, Ten Hag's future remains uncertain as the club's new leadership considers its options during the international break.
Manchester United's struggles continued as their winless run stretched to five games with a goalless stalemate against Aston Villa in the Premier League. The result leaves Erik ten Hag's tenure as manager in question, especially with an international break offering the club's hierarchy two weeks to deliberate his future.
The draw at Villa Park, while securing a point, may not be enough for Ten Hag, who has presided over a team that sits 14th in the 20-team league. United's minority owner, Jim Ratcliffe, refrained from endorsing the Dutch coach when questioned on Friday, adding to the growing speculation.
Despite dominating possession, Villa failed to breach United's defense, though Bruno Fernandes nearly secured a win for the visitors with a free kick hitting the woodwork. As the team navigates this challenging period, the commitment to a long-term project remains a priority, according to Ten Hag.
