Protest and Controversy: Churchill Brothers Withdraw From Super Cup

Churchill Brothers FC has withdrawn from the Super Cup tournament, protesting the AIFF's refusal to declare them I-League champions for 2024-25. Alleging irregularities and favoritism, they criticized the AIFF's handling of the league standings and point allocation, raising concerns over the fairness and integrity of match officiating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:22 IST
Churchill Brothers FC has announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Super Cup tournament, citing a protest against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for not officially awarding them the 2024-25 I-League championship. The Goan club alleges that the AIFF has shown 'blatant disregard for rules and precedent,' undermining their claim to the title.

In a letter to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, the club highlighted alleged irregularities in the Super Cup draw process and raised issues over the AIFF's refusal to recognize them as champions, despite winning the league on a provisional basis. Churchill Brothers argued that their rightful seeding was usurped, leading to their exclusion.

The controversy involves a case surrounding Inter Kashi's match against Namdhari SC. Results are pending based on an appeal that could alter league standings. Additionally, six clubs, including Churchill Brothers, have accused the AIFF of refereeing errors favoring Inter Kashi, casting doubt on the AIFF's governance and impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

