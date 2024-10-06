Left Menu

Thrilling Victories Mark Day 7 of Junior Women National Hockey Championship

Delhi, Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Manipur shine as they secure crucial wins on Day 7 of the Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 in Ranchi. As the group stage concludes, teams prepare for the quarter-finals set to start on October 7.

Junior women hockey players in action (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
In a day marked by intense competition, Day 7 of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 witnessed decisive victories. Delhi and Hockey Bengal emerged triumphant in their respective matches held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, thereby concluding the group stage with a flourish.

The day commenced with a thrilling encounter between Delhi Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey, which concluded with a 2-1 victory for Delhi in Pool D. Goals by Pooja and Anshika secured the win for Delhi, while Riya scored the lone goal for Le Puducherry.

Later, Hockey Bengal dominated with a resounding 9-1 win over Hockey Bihar in Pool E. Horo Selestina was the standout performer, netting four goals. Z Laldintluangi contributed a brace, while Captain Subila Tirkey, Ekka Jamuna, and Shivani Kumari each added to the tally. Fensi Khatun scored the only goal for Bihar.

Elsewhere, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Kerala Hockey 3-1, with Prachi scoring twice. Aarti's goal helped Uttarakhand secure the win after Kerala briefly equalized through Shanusha P M.

In the closing match, Manipur Hockey bested Assam Hockey 6-3 in Pool C. Manipur's scorers included Tanu Shorensangbam, Devi Keisam Eleena, Chanu Romita Waribam, Reena Koijam, and Devi Laishram Ritu. Assam's goals came from Joymoti Gorh, Sagarika Barman, and Captain Ashmita Tigga.

The group stage concluded with the announcement of the quarter-final fixtures, set to commence on October 7. Key matches include Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Punjab, and Chhattisgarh Hockey vs Hockey Association of Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

