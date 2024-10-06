Hardik Pandya's Heroics Lead India to Dominant Victory Over Bangladesh
India's Hardik Pandya spearheaded a commanding seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the first T20 International with an unbeaten 39 runs off 16 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy shone with the ball, as India chased down the target of 127 in just 11.5 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.
In a remarkable display of power hitting, Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 16 balls to lead India to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening T20 International.
India's bowling prowess was on full display as they bowled out Bangladesh for 127, with standout performances from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.
Chasing the modest target, India surged to victory in 11.5 overs, with contributions from Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, giving them a 1-0 series lead ahead of the next games in Delhi and Hyderabad.
