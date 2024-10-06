Left Menu

Hardik Pandya's Heroics Lead India to Dominant Victory Over Bangladesh

India's Hardik Pandya spearheaded a commanding seven-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the first T20 International with an unbeaten 39 runs off 16 balls. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy shone with the ball, as India chased down the target of 127 in just 11.5 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:34 IST
Hardik Pandya

In a remarkable display of power hitting, Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 16 balls to lead India to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening T20 International.

India's bowling prowess was on full display as they bowled out Bangladesh for 127, with standout performances from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.

Chasing the modest target, India surged to victory in 11.5 overs, with contributions from Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, giving them a 1-0 series lead ahead of the next games in Delhi and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

