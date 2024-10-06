Hardik Pandya's Heroics Lead India to Dominant Victory Over Bangladesh

In a remarkable display of power hitting, Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 16 balls to lead India to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening T20 International.

India's bowling prowess was on full display as they bowled out Bangladesh for 127, with standout performances from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.

Chasing the modest target, India surged to victory in 11.5 overs, with contributions from Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, giving them a 1-0 series lead ahead of the next games in Delhi and Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)