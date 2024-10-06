Left Menu

Windies Dominate Once Again: Defeat Scotland in Style

West Indies triumphed over Scotland by six wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup. After restricting Scotland to 99/8, with Afy Fletcher starring with 3/22, the Windies chased down the target with ease. Qiana Joseph's 31 and Deandra Dottin's unbeaten 28 sealed the win for West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:38 IST
In a compelling Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday, West Indies emerged victorious against Scotland, winning by six wickets.

Opting to bat, Scotland managed only 99 for eight, thanks largely to Windies' Afy Fletcher who took three key wickets. The Scots struggled, with notable performances from Kathryn Bryce and Ailsa Lister, but could not build momentum.

In response, West Indies overcame a shaky start, guided by Qiana Joseph's rapid 31. Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry then effectively sealed the win, reaching 101/4 with 50 balls to spare.

