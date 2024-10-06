Windies Dominate Once Again: Defeat Scotland in Style

In a compelling Women's T20 World Cup match on Sunday, West Indies emerged victorious against Scotland, winning by six wickets.

Opting to bat, Scotland managed only 99 for eight, thanks largely to Windies' Afy Fletcher who took three key wickets. The Scots struggled, with notable performances from Kathryn Bryce and Ailsa Lister, but could not build momentum.

In response, West Indies overcame a shaky start, guided by Qiana Joseph's rapid 31. Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry then effectively sealed the win, reaching 101/4 with 50 balls to spare.

