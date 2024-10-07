Brendon McCullum Supports Anderson’s Late Arrival Amidst Pakistan Series

England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, has defended legendary pacer-turned-bowling coach James Anderson's choice to delay his arrival in Pakistan due to his participation in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. The 42-year-old Anderson, who transitioned from player to coach this Test summer, opted to partake in the pro-am golf event, consequently missing the pre-series preparations for the ongoing three-Test series in Pakistan. According to Wisden, Anderson plans to join the team on October 8, aligning with the second day of the first Test in Multan.

Despite his physical absence, Anderson has kept open lines of communication with England's pacers, a group now spearheaded by seasoned veteran Chris Woakes and supported by emerging players like Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse. Addressing the situation on Sky Sports, McCullum quoted Wisden, asserting, 'Two months ago, you guys were saying he did not deserve to be the coach. Now we are missing him. That is affirmation of how good an impact Jimmy Anderson has made in the short period of time during his transition from player to coach.'

McCullum further explained, 'We live in a world where you can still communicate without being face to face.' He emphasized that Anderson's move from a top-tier bowler to a coaching role, though not full-time, represents a significant shift in his illustrious career spanning over two decades. England currently ranks fourth in the ICC World Test Championship standings, with Pakistan, positioned eighth, hosting the tightly contested series. The first Test commenced today, with Pakistan winning the toss and opting to bat.

(With inputs from agencies.)