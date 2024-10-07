Left Menu

Diksha Dagar Misses Cut; Team Efforts Shine at Mission Hills

Diksha Dagar struggled at Mission Hills, missing the cut with scores of 76 and 77 over two rounds. Despite personal setbacks, her team finished 12th, highlighted by Moa Folke's hole-in-one. China's Xiyu Lin and France's Celine Boutier lead the individual competition, tied at 12-under-par.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:13 IST
India golfer Diksha Dagar (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • China

Diksha Dagar faced challenges at the Mission Hills World Course, shooting a 4-over 77 following her first round of 76, resulting in her missing the cut. With only one birdie countered by five bogeys, Dagar's individual performance did not match expectations at the prestigious event.

In the team competition, however, her squad claimed a respectable 12th place. Dagar's teammates Moa Folke, Xinyu Cao, and Ding made notable contributions, with Folke achieving a remarkable hole-in-one on the Par-3 eighth, an unforgettable highlight in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the individual leaders showed impressive form. China's Xiyu Lin, the defending champion, and France's Celine Boutier, a five-time LET winner, both sit atop the leaderboard at 12-under-par, showcasing stellar rounds to position themselves as top contenders for the individual title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

