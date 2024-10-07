Left Menu

Paul Pogba's Doping Ban Reduced: The Untold Story

Paul Pogba's doping ban was reduced from four years to 18 months after evidence supported his claim that he accidentally ingested a banned substance. The Court of Arbitration for Sport noted that Pogba's intake of DHEA was unintentional and linked to a prescribed supplement. He can resume playing in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:58 IST
Paul Pogba's Doping Ban Reduced: The Untold Story
Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba, the French soccer star, has had his doping suspension reduced from four years to just 18 months. This decision came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) supported Pogba's claims of accidental ingestion of a banned substance.

The case stemmed from Pogba's positive test for DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone levels, which led to his provisional suspension by Italy's national anti-doping agency. The 31-year-old argued that his intake of DHEA was unintentional and the result of a medical supplement prescribed in Florida.

Pogba's defense was bolstered by expert testimonies, and although CAS found him partly at fault, they acknowledged the accidental nature of his ingestion. Pogba, contracted with Juventus until 2026, will be eligible to return to the game in March, marking the end of what he termed a 'nightmare.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024