Paul Pogba's Doping Ban Reduced: The Untold Story

Paul Pogba, the French soccer star, has had his doping suspension reduced from four years to just 18 months. This decision came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) supported Pogba's claims of accidental ingestion of a banned substance.

The case stemmed from Pogba's positive test for DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone levels, which led to his provisional suspension by Italy's national anti-doping agency. The 31-year-old argued that his intake of DHEA was unintentional and the result of a medical supplement prescribed in Florida.

Pogba's defense was bolstered by expert testimonies, and although CAS found him partly at fault, they acknowledged the accidental nature of his ingestion. Pogba, contracted with Juventus until 2026, will be eligible to return to the game in March, marking the end of what he termed a 'nightmare.'

