India's Sporting Vision: Anchoring Ambitions with a Robust Anti-Doping System

Sujata Chaturvedi, Sports Secretary, stressed the importance of a reliable anti-doping system as India bids to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Her remarks came during a conference organized by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) at the India International Centre.

Amidst the global Play True Week 2025, the conference titled 'Building Together a Clean Sport Ecosystem' drew diverse stakeholders committed to nurturing a fair sporting environment. Mayumi Yaya Yamamoto of WADA lauded India's efforts in their 'It Starts With Me' campaign, emphasizing collective responsibility in promoting integrity in sports.

The session witnessed the unveiling of 'NADA India's Fair Play Guide', available in 10 different languages, aimed at making anti-doping education accessible nationwide. Key discussions focused on anti-doping policy, enhancing education, and athlete rights. Experts fostered collaboration, sharing strategies to strengthen India's sports integrity.

