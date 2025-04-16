Left Menu

India's Sporting Vision: Anchoring Ambitions with a Robust Anti-Doping System

Sujata Chaturvedi, Sports Secretary, highlighted India's commitment to hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030 with a strong anti-doping framework at a NADA conference. The event, part of Play True Week 2025, emphasized collaborative efforts to foster clean sport, showcasing discussions on policy, education, and athlete rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:24 IST
India's Sporting Vision: Anchoring Ambitions with a Robust Anti-Doping System
Sujata Chaturvedi
  • Country:
  • India

Sujata Chaturvedi, Sports Secretary, stressed the importance of a reliable anti-doping system as India bids to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Her remarks came during a conference organized by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) at the India International Centre.

Amidst the global Play True Week 2025, the conference titled 'Building Together a Clean Sport Ecosystem' drew diverse stakeholders committed to nurturing a fair sporting environment. Mayumi Yaya Yamamoto of WADA lauded India's efforts in their 'It Starts With Me' campaign, emphasizing collective responsibility in promoting integrity in sports.

The session witnessed the unveiling of 'NADA India's Fair Play Guide', available in 10 different languages, aimed at making anti-doping education accessible nationwide. Key discussions focused on anti-doping policy, enhancing education, and athlete rights. Experts fostered collaboration, sharing strategies to strengthen India's sports integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025