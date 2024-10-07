Manchester City Wins Legal Battle Over Premier League Sponsorship Deals

Manchester City scored a crucial legal win against the Premier League as an arbitration panel ruled in favor of the club in a case concerning sponsorship deals known as Associated Party Transactions (APT). The panel found aspects of the league's APT rules violated British competition law.

Further, the panel ruled the Premier League's decisions on transactions with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Etihad Aviation Group were made unfairly and must be overturned. Manchester City claimed the rules were discriminatory by excluding shareholder loans, affecting competitive fairness.

Despite acknowledging some rule shortcomings, the Premier League maintained that the majority of City's challenges were rejected and insisted the APT rules are vital for effective financial control. The club remains under separate investigation for alleged breaches of financial regulations, with a verdict expected before season's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)