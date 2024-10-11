Left Menu

Ramharack's Spin Magic Leads West Indies to Victory in Women's T20 World Cup

The West Indies triumphed over Bangladesh with a dominating eight-wicket victory in the Women's T20 World Cup. Spinner Karishma Ramharack's exceptional performance, coupled with strong batting from Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor, ensured the Caribbean team topped Group B at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

West Indies players (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a commanding display, the West Indies secured an eight-wicket win against Bangladesh during the Women's T20 World Cup, placing them at the pinnacle of Group B. The team's formidable showing was underscored by a stellar performance from spinner Karishma Ramharack, who orchestrated Bangladesh's downfall at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pursuing a modest target of 104, West Indies' powerful batting line-up shattered Bangladesh's defense. Captain Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor established a solid base, overcoming early caution to dominate the powerplay with an initial scorecard reading 48/0 after the opening overs.

Despite Bangladesh's efforts to destabilize the game, highlighted by Marufa Akter's dismissal of Matthews with a deft 109.4kph delivery, Taylor capitalized on a fielding lapse by Sobhana Mostary, achieving 27 runs before retiring hurt. With Deandra Dottin's decisive boundary, West Indies clinched victory with ample overs in hand.

