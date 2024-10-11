Left Menu

European Leagues Challenge FIFA's Authority in Antitrust Battle

European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe are filing a joint complaint against FIFA's international match calendar with EU antitrust regulators. This follows a European court ruling that FIFA's player transfer rules violate EU laws, highlighting the power struggle between governing bodies and sports organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe are set to file a joint complaint against FIFA with EU antitrust regulators. This complaint targets FIFA's international match calendar, which is perceived as challenging for national leagues and detrimental to players' health. The announcement by the two organizations, first made in July, highlights ongoing tensions as sports entities seek to curb the influence of governing bodies.

The decision comes shortly after a ruling by Europe's top court which found FIFA's player transfer rules in breach of EU laws, following a case brought by former player Lassana Diarra. This increasing reliance on the EU antitrust enforcer illustrates a broader trend among athletes and sports groups seeking to level the playing field given FIFA's significant market power.

While FIFA maintains the current schedule was unanimously approved after thorough consultations involving all stakeholder groups, including FIFPRO and relevant league bodies, the European Commission retains the authority to demand a halt to anti-competitive conduct and impose financial penalties if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

