Tennis Titans: Showdown at Shanghai Masters and Wuhan Open

Tennis greats Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz have secured their spots in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown. Djokovic battled back from a set down to outlast Jakub Mensik in a hard-fought quarterfinal, showcasing his resilience and determination.

Meanwhile, Fritz breezed past Belgium's David Goffin in a straightforward victory, controlling the match from start to finish. The American's consistent performance ensures an exciting encounter against Djokovic, against whom he hasn't won in their previous nine meetings.

The Wuhan Open saw second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka deliver an impressive display against Magdalena Frech, continuing her undefeated streak in Wuhan. Coco Gauff also continued her remarkable form with a decisive win over Magda Linette, extending her winning streak in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)