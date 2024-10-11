Sports Highlights: Djokovic's Determination & WNBA Expansions
Novak Djokovic continues strong despite peers retiring, WNBA Finals shifts to best-of-seven in 2025, and Rafa Nadal plans to retire post-Davis Cup. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff clash at Wuhan Open, and NHL star Anze Kopitar shines for the Kings. Don Marshall of NHL passes at 92.
Novak Djokovic, the last of tennis's 'Big Four,' shows no signs of slowing down as Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Rafa Nadal announce retirements. Together, they set benchmarks with 69 Grand Slam titles over two decades.
The WNBA Finals will adopt a best-of-seven series format in 2025, marking a first for the league. This new format, announced just before the 2024 championship, is expected to enhance competition and excitement for the finals.
In other news, Rafa Nadal is set to conclude his illustrious tennis journey following the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, closing a chapter defined by his domination at the French Open with 14 titles amidst various injuries.
