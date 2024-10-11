Left Menu

Barcelona's Legal Setback in Malcom Transfer Dispute

Barcelona lost a legal battle to claim a bonus from Zenit St. Petersburg for player Malcom due to the club's exclusion from the Champions League following the Ukraine invasion. The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed Barca's appeal against FIFA's decision in favor of Zenit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:53 IST
Barcelona's Legal Setback in Malcom Transfer Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Barcelona failed in its legal challenge to New Zenit St. Petersburg, seeking a bonus of a half-million dollars tied to player Malcom's transfer. As Zenit was excluded from the Champions League due to the invasion of Ukraine, the payout requirement was not fulfilled.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Friday it had dismissed Barcelona's appeal against a FIFA decision made last year. This revolved around a contractual dispute over the Brazilian winger Malcom, who transferred from Barcelona to Zenit in 2019.

Under the agreement, Zenit was to pay 490,000 euros ($536,000) whenever it reached the Champions League group stage, conditional on Malcom playing significant domestic league games. However, Zenit won the Russian title in 2021-22, but UEFA's exclusion of Russian clubs halted any bonuses. Zenit later sold Malcom to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal for a notable sum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024