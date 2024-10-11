Jaydev Unadkat Strengthens Sussex Ties with Contract Extension

India's seasoned pacer, Jaydev Unadkat, has fortified his bond with Sussex by signing a contract extension through the 2025 and 2026 County Championship seasons. Initially joining Sussex in 2023, Unadkat captured attention by taking 11 wickets in just three matches during his debut season. In 2024, he returned with vigor, claiming 22 wickets at an average of 14.40 over five games, significantly propelling Sussex to clinch the Division Two title.

Reflecting on his journey, Unadkat shared his affection for Sussex, quoting, "When I came to Hove last year, I wasn't sure what was on offer in the County Championship and how I would adapt. But now, Hove feels like my home away from home, and Good Old Sussex by the Sea has captured my heart." Sussex head coach, Paul Farbrace, expressed his enthusiasm over Unadkat's extension, highlighting both his exceptional game skills and his valued personal qualities.

"Everyone at Hove is thrilled that Jaydev has committed to another two seasons. His prowess on the field is apparent, but his character makes him one of the most appreciated members of our team," Farbrace stated. Unadkat currently leads Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, despite facing a challenging IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he took eight wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 10.24.

(With inputs from agencies.)