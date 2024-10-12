India Aims to Overpower Injured Australia in Critical T20 Clash

India is set to face a weakened Australia in a defining Women's T20 World Cup encounter, aiming to further enhance their net run rate and maintain their semifinal dreams alive.

The Indian squad's recent triumph against Sri Lanka has bolstered their standing, shifting their net run rate to positive territory and securing a second-place position in Group A, trailing only Australia.

Australia, facing critical injuries to Alyssa Healy and Tayla Vlaeminck, will rely on their squad depth as they continue their unbeaten tournament run. The race for the semifinals intensifies as India, New Zealand, and Pakistan vie for the remaining spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)