Sinner's Historic Ascent: First Italian to Claim Year-End World Number One

Jannik Sinner made history by becoming the first Italian to secure the year-end world number one ranking. He triumphed over Czech player Tomas Machac in the Shanghai Masters semi-finals. Sinner's impressive season included Grand Slam victories in Australian and U.S. Opens, and he's set to face either Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz in the final.

Updated: 12-10-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:26 IST
Jannik Sinner

SHANGHAI, China - Jannik Sinner, after a hard-fought victory over Czech Tomas Machac at the Shanghai Masters, has secured his place in tennis history as Italy's first year-end world number one. The intense semi-final match saw Sinner outplay Machac 6-4, 7-5, marking his 64th win in a remarkable season.

Overcoming initial setbacks, Sinner displayed resilience and tactical acumen to close out the first set, followed by a rock-solid performance in the second. His opponent Machac, despite showcasing his formidable talent and aggressive style, couldn't penetrate Sinner's defenses.

Reflecting on his achievement, Sinner expressed gratitude to his support team. He is now poised to compete in the final against either Novak Djokovic or Taylor Fritz, aiming for his seventh trophy this year.

