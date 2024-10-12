Left Menu

Surya Aditya Gallops to Silver Glory at Asian Equestrian Youth Cup

Surya Aditya excelled to secure a silver medal for India in the Asian Equestrian Federation Cup - Youth, completing a penalty-free jumping course in 71.42 seconds. Among 12 competitors, he trailed Iran’s Mollaafzal by 6.22 seconds. Fabiola Chong took bronze, and eight riders finished the challenging course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:30 IST
In an impressive display of equestrian skill, Surya Aditya clinched a silver medal for India at the Asian Equestrian Federation Cup - Youth event on Saturday. The 18-year-old rider from Chennai expertly navigated the 11-obstacle, 1.15-meter show jumping course in an impressive 71.42 seconds, without incurring any penalties.

Aditya finished just 6.22 seconds behind Iran's Mollaafzal, who claimed the gold, while Fabiola Chong secured the bronze with a time of 79.99 seconds. Out of 12 participants, eight completed the challenging Surge Stable course. Among them, Myanmar's Kyaw Uwnna Aung placed fourth with a clean round in 89.66 seconds.

Despite experiencing refusals and falls, competitors including Malaysia's Muhammad Nazirul Amsyar and India's Avik Bhatia showcased commendable efforts. EFI Secretary General Col. Jaiveer Singh lauded the participants' exceptional skills and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

