India and Vietnam Draw in Thrilling Football Friendly

In an enthralling international football friendly, India, led by new head coach Manolo Marquez, managed a 1-1 draw against Vietnam on Saturday.
Vietnam took the lead in the 38th minute through Nguyen Hoang Duc, but India fought back with Farukh Choudhary's equalizer in the 53rd minute at the Thien Truong Stadium, approximately 100 km from Hanoi.
Despite India's improved performance in the second half, the Blue Tigers could not capitalize on several scoring opportunities to clinch a victory. Marquez is still on the lookout for his first win, having had two matches as head coach.
