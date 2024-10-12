Left Menu

India and Vietnam Draw in Thrilling Football Friendly

India, under new head coach Manolo Marquez, drew 1-1 against Vietnam in an international football friendly. Nguyen Hoang Duc scored for Vietnam, while Farukh Choudhary equalized for India. Despite dominating parts of the match, India couldn't secure their first win with Marquez at the helm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namdinh | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:53 IST
India and Vietnam Draw in Thrilling Football Friendly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an enthralling international football friendly, India, led by new head coach Manolo Marquez, managed a 1-1 draw against Vietnam on Saturday.

Vietnam took the lead in the 38th minute through Nguyen Hoang Duc, but India fought back with Farukh Choudhary's equalizer in the 53rd minute at the Thien Truong Stadium, approximately 100 km from Hanoi.

Despite India's improved performance in the second half, the Blue Tigers could not capitalize on several scoring opportunities to clinch a victory. Marquez is still on the lookout for his first win, having had two matches as head coach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024