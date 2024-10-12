Manchester City Announces Major Leadership Change in Football Operations

Manchester City has announced that its Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, will step down after the current season. The role will be filled by Hugo Viana, who has had a successful tenure as Sporting's Director of Football since 2018.

Viana played a crucial role in leading Sporting to Portuguese league titles in 2021 and 2024, marking a significant achievement for the club. His appointment at Manchester City is anticipated to bring new strategic directions to the Premier League side.

Speculation has arisen regarding Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City following Begiristain's exit. With Guardiola's contract ending after this season, the club faces uncertainty surrounding its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)