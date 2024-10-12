Indian Shooting Team Gears Up for ISSF World Cup Final 2024

A formidable 23-member Indian shooting team is gearing up for the ISSF World Cup Final 2024. The prestigious event is slated to unfold at New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from October 15 to 17, showcasing competitions across rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines.

The Indian squad boasts nine members from the Paris 2024 Olympics team, including 12 Olympians. Notable athletes such as rifle shooter Arjun Babuta, and pistol experts Arjun Singh Cheema, Anish Bhanwala, and Rhythm Sangwan, alongside shotgun talents like Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh, will lead the charge.

Despite missing notable shooters like Manu Bhaker, the squad has strong representation based on individual rankings and host country quotas. As the ISSF World Cup series rankings place India fifth overall, eyes are on the event's conclusion on October 17, aiming to bolster India's standing further.

