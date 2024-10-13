Racism Halts Social Media Influencers' Soccer Match
A friendly soccer match between social media influencer teams from Spain and France was interrupted when French players left the field in protest of racist remarks from a fan in the stands. This incident took place in Madrid, highlighting ongoing issues of racial abuse in Spanish soccer.
Spain
- Spain
A soccer match between social media influencers from Spain and France was disrupted when French players walked off the field to protest a racist insult from a spectator. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about racism in Spanish soccer.
The match took place at Atletico Madrid's stadium in Spain's capital on Saturday. Tensions flared as several players engaged in a heated altercation with fans situated near the field.
Such incidents have been recurrent in Spanish soccer. Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior has been a frequent target of racial abuse, prompting calls for stricter measures against spectator misconduct.
