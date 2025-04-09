Laurent Wauquiez's Controversial Migration Proposal Sparks Outcry in France

French presidential hopeful Laurent Wauquiez has come under fire for his proposal to send migrants awaiting deportation to the remote French island of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, located off Canada's coast. The suggestion has ignited criticism not only from government officials but also from members of his own conservative party.

In a high-profile interview, Wauquiez advocated for this controversial measure as a solution to the ongoing issue of migrants who remain in France despite deportation orders. However, the proposal has been met with opposition, with critics labeling it as a colonial tactic unfit for a leader of a modern republic.

The far-right has traditionally been vocal about deportation issues, yet even Marine Le Pen, a prominent figure on the far right, condemned the move. As the primary election looms in May 2027, Wauquiez's stance may impact his prospects as a presidential candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)