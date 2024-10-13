Left Menu

Socceroos Aim for Historic Victory in Japan Showdown

Tony Popovic leads Australia against Japan in a World Cup qualifier. After beating China, Australia hopes to break Japan's winning streak despite never having won in Japan. Popovic faces former teammate Hajime Moriyasu. The first two finishers in each group qualify automatically for the World Cup.

Updated: 13-10-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 12:58 IST
Socceroos Aim for Historic Victory in Japan Showdown
Tony Popovic

Australia's new coach, Tony Popovic, aims to maintain the momentum of the Socceroos' World Cup qualifying campaign against Japan on Tuesday at Saitama Stadium. Facing former teammate Hajime Moriyasu's formidable team, Popovic is optimistic despite Australia's previous struggles in Japan.

Popovic rejuvenated Australia's aspirations with a decisive 3-1 victory over China, his first match at the helm after succeeding Graham Arnold. This win has propelled Australia to second in Group C, trailing Japan, who lead by five points and have yet to concede a goal.

Popovic's familiarity with Moriyasu, their history at Sanfrecce Hiroshima, adds a layer of intrigue to this match. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia aims to recover against Bahrain, and other qualifiers continue across Asia as teams vie for automatic World Cup berths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

