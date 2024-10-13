Left Menu

Lee Carsley: Guiding England Amid Transition

Lee Carsley, interim manager for England's senior football team, expressed his privilege at leading the team despite not formally applying for the position. Having found success with England Under-21s, Carsley now steers the senior side through the Nations League, aiming for a permanent head coach role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:07 IST
England's interim football manager Lee Carsley expressed his honor at leading the senior national team, despite not having applied for the position permanently. Carsley, who has managed the Under-21 team since 2021, led them to victory in the European Under-21 Championship.

Currently overseeing England's Nations League fixtures, Carsley has seen success with a 2-0 win against Ireland and Finland, though faced criticism after a 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley. He stated to talkSPORT his commitment to his role, emphasizing pride in his opportunity.

England, sitting second in Group F of the Nations League, looks to rebound as they prepare for a match against Finland. Carsley remains optimistic about the potential within the team, aiming to stay through the autumn as the search continues for Gareth Southgate's successor.

