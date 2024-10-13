Lee Carsley: Guiding England Amid Transition

England's interim football manager Lee Carsley expressed his honor at leading the senior national team, despite not having applied for the position permanently. Carsley, who has managed the Under-21 team since 2021, led them to victory in the European Under-21 Championship.

Currently overseeing England's Nations League fixtures, Carsley has seen success with a 2-0 win against Ireland and Finland, though faced criticism after a 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley. He stated to talkSPORT his commitment to his role, emphasizing pride in his opportunity.

England, sitting second in Group F of the Nations League, looks to rebound as they prepare for a match against Finland. Carsley remains optimistic about the potential within the team, aiming to stay through the autumn as the search continues for Gareth Southgate's successor.

(With inputs from agencies.)