PCB's Displeasure: Fakhar Zaman's Bold Tweet on Babar Azam's Exclusion

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is unhappy with Fakhar Zaman's public questioning of the decision to drop Babar Azam from the Test squad. Despite Babar's exclusion for the upcoming matches, selectors assert he remains key to Pakistan's cricket strategy, aiming for players' long-term benefits.

Updated: 13-10-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:07 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed their discontent with Fakhar Zaman's recent social media remarks regarding Babar Azam's exclusion from the Test squad.

Fakhar criticized the decision, citing the need to support key players during challenging times, drawing comparisons to how India handled Virat Kohli's rough patch.

Selectors emphasize that Babar remains integral to future plans, with his rest deemed necessary for upcoming cricket commitments, ensuring top performance from major players like Babar Azam and others.

