PCB's Displeasure: Fakhar Zaman's Bold Tweet on Babar Azam's Exclusion

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed their discontent with Fakhar Zaman's recent social media remarks regarding Babar Azam's exclusion from the Test squad.

Fakhar criticized the decision, citing the need to support key players during challenging times, drawing comparisons to how India handled Virat Kohli's rough patch.

Selectors emphasize that Babar remains integral to future plans, with his rest deemed necessary for upcoming cricket commitments, ensuring top performance from major players like Babar Azam and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)