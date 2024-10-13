Ben Stokes Eyes Return as England Prepares for Key Test Match

James Anderson, former United Kingdom pace legend and current bowling coach, has provided an optimistic fitness update on Test captain Ben Stokes. Anderson reports that Stokes, recovering from a hamstring injury incurred in August, has been impressive during net sessions.

Stokes missed Monday's Multan Test after failing to recuperate in time. Having sustained the injury during The Hundred in August, his absence was notable in the 2-1 series against Sri Lanka, with Ollie Pope stepping up as captain.

Anderson's statement to BBC, as quoted by Wisden, highlighted Stokes' dedication. 'He's worked hard on his fitness,' Anderson said. 'Knowing Ben, once he's in the game, there's no stopping him.' With Pakistan's pitch configuration for the second Test expected to favor spin bowling, Anderson hopes Stokes will make a significant return, reducing reliance on their third seamer. This scenario could play to England's strengths with spinners like Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir, along with Joe Root, posing threats.

Using an old surface might benefit the visitors, with Anderson noting its potential to shift bowling workloads more onto spinners. In the first Test, England claimed victory, creating records despite conceding over 550 runs to Pakistan in the first innings, achieving a remarkable 823/7d, the century's highest Test innings score.

This victory moved England to fourth in the World Test Championship, keeping their finals aspirations alive, while leaving Pakistan at the bottom with just a 16.67% points percentage.

In response to their innings defeat, Pakistan's selection committee has made several squad changes for the upcoming Tests. Key players, including Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sarfaraz Ahmed, will miss the second Test. Spinner Abrar Ahmed, hospitalized during the first match, will also sit out, per ICC reports.

Pakistan announced its squad for the remaining Tests, featuring Shan Masood as captain, Saud Shakeel as vice-captain, and including several up-and-coming talents. The changes are a strategic shift following their disappointing loss against England.

