Australia's Cameron Green sidelined from India's test series due to surgery

Cameron Green, Australia’s all-rounder, will miss the test series against India after deciding on surgery for a lumbar spine stress fracture. Green’s absence necessitates a shake-up in the lineup, impacting Australia's strategy in the crucial five-test home series starting in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 07:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 07:44 IST
Cameron Green

Australia's formidable all-rounder, Cameron Green, is set to miss the home test series against India, following his decision to undergo surgery for a stress fracture in his lumbar spine. Diagnosed during the ODI series in England, Green's injury had raised questions about his participation in the forthcoming tests.

Cricket Australia verified last week that Green would opt for surgery, to be performed by specialists from New Zealand who have previously worked with notable fast bowlers like Shane Bond and James Pattinson. Another choice was rehabilitation, which would have restricted his bowling during the India series.

The underlying condition's complexity led to the surgical decision, ensuring Green's long-term bowling career. With a recovery period of approximately six months, Green's absence is a blow to Australia's lineup, especially given his impressive contributions both as a bowler and a batsman in recent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

