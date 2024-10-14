Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir: Bowlers, Not Batters, Are the Game Changers

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir highlights bowlers' crucial role, urging a shift from the traditional focus on batters in Test cricket. Ahead of the match against New Zealand, Gambhir advocates for appreciating bowlers' match-winning potential, marking a significant evolution in the sport's dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:41 IST
India head coach Gautam Gambhir (Photo: BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to shift the spotlight in cricket, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has called for a renewed focus on bowlers, steering away from the traditional batter-centric mindset. Addressing the media before the first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gambhir underscored the importance of bowlers in securing victories.

The recent match between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur showcased this evolving trend, as India emerged victorious by taking 20 wickets despite adverse weather conditions that slashed playtime. Gambhir firmly believes that the batter-dominated era is over. 'Batters only set up matches. If a bowler takes 20 wickets, then there is a 99 percent guarantee of victory,' he stated.

The change in dynamics is evident in modern cricket. For instance, during a Test in Multan, despite Pakistan's hefty score, England clinched victory thanks to their bowlers. With India ready to face New Zealand, Gambhir's strategy highlights a promising competition at the Bengaluru Test, underlining the prowess of India's bowling arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

