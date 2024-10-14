Nigeria's Protest: Abandoned in Libya - Quest for AFCON Qualification in Jeopardy

The Nigerian football team has abruptly withdrawn from their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Libya, a crucial match set to take place in Benghazi. Their decision arose from an unscheduled delay at an airport approximately 250 km from their destination, following a flight diversion.

Captain William Troost-Ekong announced the team's decision not to play, citing the prolonged 16-hour wait without support. The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed the unexpected diversion to Al Abraq International Airport, with no alternative transport arranged.

The Libyan Football Federation insists the situation was not deliberate, attributing it to routine air traffic issues. As Nigeria seeks clarity, the Confederation of African Football has been approached for comment, with the match points now uncertain.

