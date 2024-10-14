India's Bowling Strategy: Pace or Spin Duel Against New Zealand

India's cricket team is strategizing its bowling lineup for the first Test against New Zealand, focusing on a three-pacer approach spearheaded by premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah. This aligns with India's preparation for upcoming tours where fast bowlers will play a crucial role.

Despite New Zealand's recent difficulties against spin in Sri Lanka, head coach Gautam Gambhir is keeping options open, citing conditions and lineup depth. He emphasizes selecting the best combination for the Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, taking into account recent New Zealand batting struggles.

New Zealand hopes for favorable conditions for their pacers, with bowler William O'Rourke aiming to capitalize on India's strategy. Rachin Ravindra remains pragmatic, acknowledging India's quality pace attack while staying prepared for any pitch surprises that might unfold over the Test duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)