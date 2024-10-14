Left Menu

Rachin Ravindra's Emotional Test Cricket Homecoming

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra experiences a sense of homecoming as he prepares for a Test match in Bengaluru, where his family roots run deep. Born in Wellington, Ravindra expresses pride in his Indian heritage, recalling past games at the city's iconic stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:24 IST
Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra, New Zealand's promising cricket talent, feels a unique sense of homecoming as he steps onto the field for a Test match in Bengaluru against India. Despite being raised in Wellington, his familial roots lie deep in the city, with his grandparents still residing there.

Ravindra's father, Ravi Krishnamurthy, has traveled from Wellington to support his son, reminiscing about his own formative cricket years in Bengaluru. As a 24-year-old cricketer with a vibrant Kiwi identity, Ravindra is proud of his Indian heritage and relishes playing in a city resonant with familial memories.

Ravindra recalls previous matches played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, including a notable innings during the World Cup and his stint with the Chennai Super Kings. He cherishes these experiences and the warm familiarity that Bengaluru brings, underscoring the significance of this homecoming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

