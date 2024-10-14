Showdown in Pakistan Cricket: Fakhar Zaman Speaks Out

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken disciplinary action against its centrally contracted player, Fakhar Zaman, by issuing a show cause notice. This stems from an incident where Zaman allegedly breached the players' code of conduct by questioning the omission of Babar Azam in a social media post.

In his post on platform X, Fakhar Zaman expressed concerns about dropping Babar Azam from the squad for the second and third test matches against England. He drew parallels with India's decision not to bench Virat Kohli during his challenging period, arguing for the protection of Pakistan's star batsman.

The PCB has instructed Fakhar Zaman to submit a response to the show cause notice by October 21, highlighting the breach of his contract due to his public criticism of the board's policies and selection choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)