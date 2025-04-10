PCB Seeks Harmony: Resolving Internal Discord in Pakistan Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to convene a critical meeting during or after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with key stakeholders, including players, coaches, national selectors, and mentors, to address internal issues.

Sources have reported that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is dissatisfied with the handling of team-related matters, citing poor communication among team captains, coaches, and selectors. This has led to friction, particularly with players like Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, who feel sidelined in decision-making processes.

Rizwan has reportedly urged the Chairman to engage in discussions with players. Chairman Naqvi is expected to organize a meeting involving senior players and staff to openly discuss and resolve these issues. Decisions regarding the coaching staff and head coach Aaqib Javed's position are also pending as the national team prepares for an upcoming series against Bangladesh.

