Left Menu

PCB Seeks Harmony: Resolving Internal Discord in Pakistan Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board plans a meeting involving players and staff to address internal issues within the national team following dissatisfaction with communication and decision-making. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is particularly concerned and aims to resolve conflicts around selection and strategy before the PSL concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:07 IST
PCB Seeks Harmony: Resolving Internal Discord in Pakistan Cricket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to convene a critical meeting during or after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with key stakeholders, including players, coaches, national selectors, and mentors, to address internal issues.

Sources have reported that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is dissatisfied with the handling of team-related matters, citing poor communication among team captains, coaches, and selectors. This has led to friction, particularly with players like Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, who feel sidelined in decision-making processes.

Rizwan has reportedly urged the Chairman to engage in discussions with players. Chairman Naqvi is expected to organize a meeting involving senior players and staff to openly discuss and resolve these issues. Decisions regarding the coaching staff and head coach Aaqib Javed's position are also pending as the national team prepares for an upcoming series against Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025