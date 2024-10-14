Left Menu

Babar Azam Rested Amidst England Test Series Shake-Up

Pakistani cricket star Babar Azam has been rested from the Test series against England to refresh for upcoming matches. The selection committee's decision follows a significant loss in Multan's first Test. Changes include an all-spin strategy while Kamran Ghulam debuts, replacing Babar at No. 4.

Multan | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:48 IST
Pakistan cricket's mainstay Babar Azam has been rested for the remaining Test matches against England, a decision announced on Monday. Despite Babar's willingness to play, the selection committee opted to refresh the team dynamics.

The alteration follows a landslide defeat by an innings and 47 runs from England in Multan, with a staggering 823-7 declared. Coaches believe a change was necessary to revive Pakistan's performance.

Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have been sidelined in favor of a spin-focused attack. Spinner Noman Ali rejoins after a year, while Kamran Ghulam steps up to bat at No. 4, debuting in Babar's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

