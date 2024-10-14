Babar Azam Rested Amidst England Test Series Shake-Up

Pakistan cricket's mainstay Babar Azam has been rested for the remaining Test matches against England, a decision announced on Monday. Despite Babar's willingness to play, the selection committee opted to refresh the team dynamics.

The alteration follows a landslide defeat by an innings and 47 runs from England in Multan, with a staggering 823-7 declared. Coaches believe a change was necessary to revive Pakistan's performance.

Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have been sidelined in favor of a spin-focused attack. Spinner Noman Ali rejoins after a year, while Kamran Ghulam steps up to bat at No. 4, debuting in Babar's position.

