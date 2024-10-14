Players Edge Towards Strike Amid FIFA Discontent

Soccer players are inching closer to strike action as discontent towards FIFA and its restructured Club World Cup grows. According to David Terrier, head of FIFPRO Europe, players are increasingly frustrated with FIFA's international match calendar and the perceived neglect of player welfare.

Speaking to Reuters, Terrier emphasized the importance of social dialogue among sport stakeholders, warning that the lack of conversation could lead to extreme measures. He compared FIFA's Club World Cup initiative to the controversial European Super League proposal, facing backlash for prioritizing club interests over nations.

FIFPRO Europe, the European Leagues association, and Spain's LaLiga have jointly filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators, pushing back against FIFA. Terrier highlighted that players like Manchester City's Rodri are open to striking if their grievances remain unaddressed.

