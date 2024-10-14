Left Menu

Players Edge Towards Strike Amid FIFA Discontent

Soccer players are nearing a strike due to dissatisfaction with FIFA and the revamped Club World Cup. David Terrier of FIFPRO Europe criticizes FIFA's scheduling and advocates for social dialogue. A strike, once unlikely, seems imminent if FIFA ignores player concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:30 IST
Soccer players are inching closer to strike action as discontent towards FIFA and its restructured Club World Cup grows. According to David Terrier, head of FIFPRO Europe, players are increasingly frustrated with FIFA's international match calendar and the perceived neglect of player welfare.

Speaking to Reuters, Terrier emphasized the importance of social dialogue among sport stakeholders, warning that the lack of conversation could lead to extreme measures. He compared FIFA's Club World Cup initiative to the controversial European Super League proposal, facing backlash for prioritizing club interests over nations.

FIFPRO Europe, the European Leagues association, and Spain's LaLiga have jointly filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators, pushing back against FIFA. Terrier highlighted that players like Manchester City's Rodri are open to striking if their grievances remain unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

