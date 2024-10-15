Spin Strategy: Pakistan's Game Plan Against England in Second Test

On Tuesday, Pakistan made a surprising move, opting to bat first in the second cricket test against England. This comes as part of a spin-heavy strategy aimed at breaking their 11-match winless streak at home.

England welcomed back Ben Stokes as he resumed his captaincy after recovering from a torn hamstring. Alongside him, Matthew Potts was reintroduced to the team, taking over from Gus Atkinson, as England shuffled the lineup from their commanding win in the first test.

Pakistan made four strategic changes for this match, notably resting out-of-form Babar Azam. Kamran Ghulam was among those stepping into the spotlight, making his test debut. The team also relied heavily on their spin bowlers, bolstering their lineup with Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, and Zahid Mahmood, despite their lack of recent first-class action.

(With inputs from agencies.)