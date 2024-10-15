Pakistan's Grit Resurfaces Amid English Spin Onslaught
Saim Ayub and Kamran Ghulam helped Pakistan recover to 79-2 after Jack Leach's strikes put England in control of the second test's opening day in Multan. Following early troubles, debutant Kamran and Saim formed a resilient 60-run partnership, aiding Pakistan's comeback effort against a potent English spin attack.
Pakistan's batsmen displayed commendable resilience on the opening day of the second test against England in Multan, reaching 79 for two at lunch after an early setback. Saim Ayub and debutant Kamran Ghulam rebuilt their innings, taking the attack to the English spinners.
After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Shan Masood's decision to bat first soon backfired as his team stumbled to 19-2 within the first 40 minutes. England's strategic shift to spin, spearheaded by Ben Stokes, immediately paid dividends as Jack Leach dismissed two key Pakistani batsmen.
Faced with adversity, Kamran displayed remarkable poise, countering Leach with audacious strokes, including a spectacular six. England buoyed their efforts with the return of captain Ben Stokes, while Pakistan sought to bounce back after an innings defeat in the first test.
