India Aims for Home Test Series Triumph Against New Zealand
India, riding on a home test series winning streak since 2012, faces New Zealand in a three-match series. Despite injuries plaguing New Zealand, India remains cautious, respecting their opponents. With upcoming tests in Pune and Mumbai, weather and player absences add challenges to the Bengaluru opener.
India is set to extend its remarkable winning streak on home soil as they face an injury-ravaged New Zealand in the first match of a three-test series starting Wednesday.
The hosts, led by Rohit Sharma, have enjoyed a dominant run at home since their last series loss in 2012. Their 18-series winning streak faces a new challenge against a New Zealand side determined to bounce back from recent setbacks.
Despite key players like Kane Williamson sitting out due to injury, New Zealand coach Gary Stead sees an opportunity for new talent like Jacob Duffy to shine. However, India's focus remains firm, with cautious respect for their adversaries and a preparation strategy centered solely on the current series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma's Aggressive Leadership Breaks Records in Historic Test Match
Rohit Sharma's Calculated Risk Pays Off in Rain-Hit Kanpur Test
Rohit Sharma Opens Up on India's Dynamic Approach Under Coach Gambhir
Rohit Sharma Urged to Lead India Till 2027 World Cup for Another Triumph
Rohit Sharma's Potential RCB Move Stirs Waves Amid IPL's New Rules