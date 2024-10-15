Left Menu

India Aims for Home Test Series Triumph Against New Zealand

India, riding on a home test series winning streak since 2012, faces New Zealand in a three-match series. Despite injuries plaguing New Zealand, India remains cautious, respecting their opponents. With upcoming tests in Pune and Mumbai, weather and player absences add challenges to the Bengaluru opener.

Updated: 15-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:07 IST
India is set to extend its remarkable winning streak on home soil as they face an injury-ravaged New Zealand in the first match of a three-test series starting Wednesday.

The hosts, led by Rohit Sharma, have enjoyed a dominant run at home since their last series loss in 2012. Their 18-series winning streak faces a new challenge against a New Zealand side determined to bounce back from recent setbacks.

Despite key players like Kane Williamson sitting out due to injury, New Zealand coach Gary Stead sees an opportunity for new talent like Jacob Duffy to shine. However, India's focus remains firm, with cautious respect for their adversaries and a preparation strategy centered solely on the current series.

