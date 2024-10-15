India Aims for Home Test Series Triumph Against New Zealand

India is set to extend its remarkable winning streak on home soil as they face an injury-ravaged New Zealand in the first match of a three-test series starting Wednesday.

The hosts, led by Rohit Sharma, have enjoyed a dominant run at home since their last series loss in 2012. Their 18-series winning streak faces a new challenge against a New Zealand side determined to bounce back from recent setbacks.

Despite key players like Kane Williamson sitting out due to injury, New Zealand coach Gary Stead sees an opportunity for new talent like Jacob Duffy to shine. However, India's focus remains firm, with cautious respect for their adversaries and a preparation strategy centered solely on the current series.

(With inputs from agencies.)