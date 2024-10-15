Left Menu

Arsenal Women's Manager Jonas Eidevall Resigns Abruptly

Jonas Eidevall, manager of Arsenal Women, resigned on Tuesday, shortly into the new season. Despite prior successes, his team struggled this season with only one win in four Super League matches and a loss in the Champions League opener. Assistant coach Renée Slegers takes over interim management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:36 IST
Arsenal Women's Manager Jonas Eidevall Resigns Abruptly
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal Women's team manager Jonas Eidevall has stepped down just weeks into the new season, following a challenging start for the team.

Although Eidevall guided the team to significant achievements since his arrival in June 2021, this season has proven difficult with Arsenal securing only one victory in four Women's Super League matches and suffering a heavy defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Arsenal announced Eidevall's immediate resignation and Assistant Coach Renée Slegers will temporarily lead the team, beginning with their next fixture against Vålerenga. The resignation marks a tumultuous period for Arsenal Women as they seek stability and success in their ongoing campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024