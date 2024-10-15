Arsenal Women's Manager Jonas Eidevall Resigns Abruptly
Jonas Eidevall, manager of Arsenal Women, resigned on Tuesday, shortly into the new season. Despite prior successes, his team struggled this season with only one win in four Super League matches and a loss in the Champions League opener. Assistant coach Renée Slegers takes over interim management.
Arsenal Women's team manager Jonas Eidevall has stepped down just weeks into the new season, following a challenging start for the team.
Although Eidevall guided the team to significant achievements since his arrival in June 2021, this season has proven difficult with Arsenal securing only one victory in four Women's Super League matches and suffering a heavy defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Arsenal announced Eidevall's immediate resignation and Assistant Coach Renée Slegers will temporarily lead the team, beginning with their next fixture against Vålerenga. The resignation marks a tumultuous period for Arsenal Women as they seek stability and success in their ongoing campaigns.
