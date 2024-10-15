Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson will relinquish his position as club ambassador when the season concludes, according to a confidential source speaking to The Associated Press. The source disclosed this development under anonymity due to its non-public nature. Ferguson, who turns 83 in December, is leaving on amicable terms and retains a warm welcome at Old Trafford, the home of his histrorical football achievements with United.

Ferguson's upcoming departure aligns with significant transformations underway at the club, spurred by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's $1.3 billion stake acquisition completed in February. The club's comprehensive restructuring plan has already led to approximately 250 staff redundancies as part of cost-saving measures.

Having joined Manchester United in 1986, Ferguson restored the club's dominance, leading them to numerous titles, including two Champions League victories and the famed Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup treble in 1999. Despite stepping down, Ferguson remains a notable presence at matches as the club navigates new management under recent structural changes.

