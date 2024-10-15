Left Menu

End of an Era: Alex Ferguson Steps Down as Manchester United Ambassador

Manchester United icon Alex Ferguson is set to resign as the club ambassador at the season's end. This decision comes amid large-scale changes within the club following Jim Ratcliffe's investment. Ferguson remains a celebrated figure, having led the club to immense success, including 13 Premier League titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:58 IST
End of an Era: Alex Ferguson Steps Down as Manchester United Ambassador
Alex Ferguson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson will relinquish his position as club ambassador when the season concludes, according to a confidential source speaking to The Associated Press. The source disclosed this development under anonymity due to its non-public nature. Ferguson, who turns 83 in December, is leaving on amicable terms and retains a warm welcome at Old Trafford, the home of his histrorical football achievements with United.

Ferguson's upcoming departure aligns with significant transformations underway at the club, spurred by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's $1.3 billion stake acquisition completed in February. The club's comprehensive restructuring plan has already led to approximately 250 staff redundancies as part of cost-saving measures.

Having joined Manchester United in 1986, Ferguson restored the club's dominance, leading them to numerous titles, including two Champions League victories and the famed Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup treble in 1999. Despite stepping down, Ferguson remains a notable presence at matches as the club navigates new management under recent structural changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024