Kamran Ghulam's Triumphant Test Debut

Kamran Ghulam, the Pakistan cricket debutant, marked his first Test match with a resolute century, filling the shoes of Babar Azam against England. Ghulam's score of 118, woven from 224 balls on a difficult wicket, marked him as the 13th Pakistani to achieve a century on debut.

The crucial innings not only showcased his talent but also justified the selectors' decision to include him, despite public and media pressure following Babar's omission. Ghulam's tenacity over four years in domestic cricket laid the foundation for his commendable performance.

His achievement comes at a critical juncture for Pakistan cricket, with selectors facing heavy scrutiny. Officials expressed satisfaction that Ghulam seized the opportunity with determination and skill, reinforcing the potential within domestic circuit talents.

