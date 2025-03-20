Thomas Tuchel: Leading England to Glory Amid National Debate

Thomas Tuchel's appointment as England's national team coach for the 2026 World Cup has ignited discussions across English media.

Despite past successes with PSG, Chelsea, and Bayern, his nationality has been a talking point, yet Tuchel aims to foster team unity and end the nation's 60-year trophy drought.

His efforts involve building strong team spirit, drawing inspiration from other sports, and tackling criticism with humor and grace, potentially setting the stage for a significant breakthrough in international football.

(With inputs from agencies.)