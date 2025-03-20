Cole Palmer Sidelined: England's World Cup Quest Begins Without Key Forward

Chelsea's forward Cole Palmer is set to miss England's crucial World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia owing to a muscle injury. England's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, announced the setback on Thursday, revealing that Palmer remains at his club for further assessment.

Tuchel confirmed to reporters during a press briefing before the final training session for Friday's match against Albania that, "Cole will not be with us. He was not on the pitch with Chelsea." The coach expressed frustration over the delay in Palmer's availability, noting it wouldn't be prudent to summon him now.

Despite Palmer's absence, Tuchel reassured that England's squad remains strong, with all 26 players available for training. Palmer, a promising talent who scored during last year's Euro 2024 final, has recently faced challenges with form and fitness but is expected to play a vital role in future plans.

