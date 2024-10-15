Mark Cavendish Swaps Bicycle for Running Shoes: A New Chapter Begins

Legendary cyclist Mark Cavendish is set to embark on a new journey, signing up for the Paris Marathon after revealing plans for retirement from competitive cycling. Cavendish, aged 39, made a historic 35th stage win at the Tour de France this year, marking the end of an illustrious career.

In a conversation with Men's Health, the British sprinter expressed his newfound interest in running. 'I will always ride my bike, but I want to run now,' he explained. Alongside his brother, Cavendish is gearing up to exchange his cycling cleats for running shoes, aiming to complete the Paris Marathon next year.

While transitioning to this new phase, Cavendish hinted at a future in management within the cycling domain. He confirmed, 'What is guaranteed is that I'm never doing the Tour de France again,' but remains passionate about the sport and plans to stay involved by cultivating talent and leadership within his team.

