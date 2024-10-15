Florian Wirtz's Ankle Injury Clouds Upcoming Matches

Bayer Leverkusen confirmed that their star midfielder Florian Wirtz has injured his ankle while representing Germany internationally.

A scan conducted by the club on Tuesday revealed the damage to Wirtz's right ankle's joint capsule during Germany's 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in the Nations League. The injury was not caused by any opposing player. Wirtz, aged 21, left the field at halftime.

Although termed "minor," the injury raises uncertainty about when Wirtz will resume team training. This makes him doubtful for the German champion's upcoming Bundesliga clash with Eintracht Frankfurt and the following week's Champions League trip to Brest.

(With inputs from agencies.)