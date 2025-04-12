Left Menu

Bayern Rises as Leverkusen Stumbles in Bundesliga Clash

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz returned from injury but couldn't help his team secure more than a draw against Union Berlin. Bayern Munich now has a chance to extend its Bundesliga lead. Leverkusen struggled during Wirtz's absence, being knocked out of both the Champions League and German Cup.

  Germany

Bayer Leverkusen's return of star Florian Wirtz was not enough to surpass Union Berlin, concluding their Bundesliga face-off in a goalless draw. Wirtz, back after five weeks, made significant contributions, but the team failed to capitalize on his presence.

Bayern Munich can extend its lead to eight points if it defeats Borussia Dortmund. Wirtz's absence was felt as Leverkusen exited the Champions League and German Cup. Despite setbacks, coach Xabi Alonso introduced Wirtz in hopes of a win.

As the season nears its end, Leverkusen's title ambitions seem bleak, while Union Berlin's resilience ensures Bayern remains the team to beat in the Bundesliga.

